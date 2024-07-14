Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,666 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,923. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

