Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,556 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE FBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,602. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

