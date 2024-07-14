Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AON by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AON traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $298.13. 1,677,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

