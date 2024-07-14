Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.09. 1,612,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,003. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

