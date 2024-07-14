Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $440,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

