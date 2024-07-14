Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

CTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.14. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 331,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

