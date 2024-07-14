Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.07

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and traded as high as $15.53. Inpex shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 12,733 shares traded.

Inpex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

