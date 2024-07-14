Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Buys $49,905.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 3.2 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

