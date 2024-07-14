Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Buys $49,905.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

