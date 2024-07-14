Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Buys $2,527,230.24 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,509,420.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.
- On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LGF-A opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
