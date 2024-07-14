Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $276,917.76 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,627,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

