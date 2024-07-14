Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Acquires $30,744.42 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

