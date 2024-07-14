Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $488,880.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,940,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

