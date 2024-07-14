Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $488,880.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
