Insider Selling: Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Senior Officer Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Hanson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$84,480.00.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

