International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.