Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 50.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. 938,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,081. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

