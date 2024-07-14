Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $760.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $641.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.58 and its 200-day moving average is $630.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.