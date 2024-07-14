Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 501,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,549. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

