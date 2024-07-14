Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 501,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,549. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
