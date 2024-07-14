Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SOXQ traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $505.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

