IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.16

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $547.47 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001242 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

