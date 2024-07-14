IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.16

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $547.47 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.
