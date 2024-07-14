IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average is $228.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

