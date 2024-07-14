Irvinder Goodhew Buys 3,504 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,491.71).

British Land Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:BLND opened at GBX 416.80 ($5.34) on Friday. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 416.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.05.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.17).

British Land Company Profile

Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

