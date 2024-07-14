iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 906,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,016,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
USIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,779. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.