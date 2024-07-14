iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 906,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,016,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,779. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

