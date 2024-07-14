iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 436.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

