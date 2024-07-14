iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 8,102,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

