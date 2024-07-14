iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Boosted by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Fore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,902. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.