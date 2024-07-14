iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $213.14. 50,810,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $214.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

