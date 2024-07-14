iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $159.96. 983,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $161.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

