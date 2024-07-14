iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 351.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IAT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 237,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,986. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

