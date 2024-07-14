iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $4,894,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.91. 528,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

