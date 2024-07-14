J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.7 %

JBHT opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

