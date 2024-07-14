Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of JSMD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement
About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
