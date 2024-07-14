Jefferies Financial Group Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $240.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.20.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
