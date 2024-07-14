JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

JELD stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

