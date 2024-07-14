JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 124.6% in June

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,500 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the June 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,695.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

Shares of JFEEF remained flat at $14.26 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. JFE has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

