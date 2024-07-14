Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the June 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

JSDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 672,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 56.41% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

