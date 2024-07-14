JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Price Target to $36.00

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 41.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.