JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.