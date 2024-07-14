JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $173.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.96.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $149.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,731,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

