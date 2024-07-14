JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $106.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.87.

Shares of ACGL opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

