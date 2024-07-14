JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $65.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,202,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

