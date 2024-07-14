JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $420.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $389.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $196,358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,478,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

