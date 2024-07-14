JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 986.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,949. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

