Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Short Interest Update

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance

JUVF remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Juniata Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Juniata Valley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

