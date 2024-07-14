JW Asset Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 3.0% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

ANF traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $173.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

