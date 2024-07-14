Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Karooooo Stock Performance
NASDAQ KARO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
