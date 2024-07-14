Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ KARO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

Karooooo Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

