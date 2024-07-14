Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $436.18 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

