KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 814 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

