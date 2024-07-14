KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 297,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.62. 10,049,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

