KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 7,361,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

