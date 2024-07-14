KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,152,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

